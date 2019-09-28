Maha BJP MLA Charan Waghmare arrested for misbehaving with woman police officer

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

Mumbai, Sep 28: Maharashtra BJP MLA from Tumsar, Charan Waghmare has been arrested on Saturday for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police personnel on September 16. The case was registered on September 18.

Waghmare is a member of the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. He represents the Tumsar Assembly Constituency. In 2012, Waghmare was chairman of finance and works committee of Bhandara Zilla Parishad. In 2014 he was president of Bhandara district BJP.