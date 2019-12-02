  • search
    Maha BJP leader Pankaja Munde removes WhatsApp image of PM Modi

    Mumbai, Dec 02: BJP leader Pankaja Munde, daughter of Maharashtra BJP leader late Gopinath Munde allegedly has removed her Twitter bio and WhatsApp display image which of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comes after a day of her Facebook post that stunned everyone after a political major political change in Maharashtra.

    Earlier, on Sunday Pankaja wrote a post on her social media page in Marathi that seeing the changed political scenario in Maharashtra, it's time to think and decide what to do further.

    File photo of Pankaja Munde
    She has also mentioned that she needed time for some 8-10 days to communicate with herself. She wrote the future journey needed to be decided against the backdrop of current political changes.

      Pankaja has clearly mentioned that she will find and return with an answer before the 60th birth anniversary of her father, late senior BJP leader and Union Minister Gopinath on December 12.

      Pankaja Munde lost to her cousin NCP's Dhananjay Munde by more than 30,000 votes in the recent Maharashtra Assembly polls. She was the Minister of Rural and Women, Child Development in the former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis government and contested from the Parli Assembly seat.

