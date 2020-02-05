  • search
    Maha atrocity against women: Man throws inflammable liquid on a woman for rape complaint

    Thane, Feb 05: In a shocking incident woman suffered eyes injury after a man allegedly threw inflammable substance on her after she refused to withdraw a rape complaint against him at Mira Road in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

    This news came two days after a 25-year-old woman teacher was set ablaze by a stalker on Monday morning in Maharashtra's Wardha district.

    Man throws inflammable liquid on a woman for rape complaint
    Representational Image

    Reportedly, the police arrested the accused from Ahmedabad for allegedly throwing an inflammable substance on the married victim, who is in her mid-20s, senior inspector Sanjay Hajare of the Mira Road police station said.

    Acid attack on minor rape victim in UP's Hapur

    On Saturday night, when the accused spotted the victim in the locality and threw an inflammable liquid either petrol or diesel on her, he said.

    The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for an injury to her eyes, he added.

    According to the police, the victim had earlier lodged a complaint of rape against the accused at Mira Road police station. When the victim refused to withdraw the complaint against him, the accused attacked her with inflammable substance.

    In another incident, a 50-year-old woman was assaulted and set ablaze in her home by a beer bar owner in Andhari village of Maharashtra. After Delhi and Uttar Pradesh now Maharashtra making headlines on the case of crime against women.

    In a week this is the third incident of atrocities against women.

