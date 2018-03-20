MAH MBA CET 2018 results declared, how to check

The MAH MBA CET 2018 results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

A total of 1,06,448 candidates had registered for the exam and only 98,606 candidates had appeared. The exam was conducted from March 10 to 11.

The test was conducted online and had questions from four sections namely - logical reasoning, abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability/reading comprehension. The exam was of total 200 marks. No negative marking was present. The duration of the for test was 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Clearing this exam, candidates can apply in various around 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and other 400. The results are available on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

How to check MAH MBA CET 2018 results:

Go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Click on 'MBA 2018 result' link

A PDF file will open displaying the registration numbers, roll numbers, names, CET score and percentile of the candidates

Download your results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

