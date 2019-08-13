Magnitude 3.2 earthquake rocks Maharashtra's Palghar region

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, Aug 13: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit Maharashtra's Palghar region on Tuesday morning. The quake struck the region at 5:38 am today.

According to reports, the region has been seismically active for some time now. As per Kadam, the area has experienced over 60 mild tremors routinely since November 2018, according to the recording by five seismographs installed by the regional meteorological department (RMD), Colaba.

Earlier in July, a series of minor earthquakes with magnitude ranging from 3.6 to 3.8 on the Richter scale struck Palghar. According to a report by ANI, a 55-year-old woman was killed in Dahanu area of Palghar after her house came crashing down during the earthquake.

In February 2019, the Palghar district in northern Maharashtra was hit by a series of minor earthquakes.

