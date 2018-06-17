English

Magnitude 3.2 earthquake jolts Himachal Pradesh

    An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale hit parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

    An official said that there were no reports of casualties or damages. The earthquake was recorded at 3.36 a.m, the meteorological office said.

    Representational Image

    The epicenter of the quake was Shimla region, bordering Kinnaur district, which shares a border with China. Chamba district, adjoining Jammu and Kashmir, was rocked by a low-intensity earthquake on June 14. It measured 4.6 on the Richter scale.

    A few days ago in Uttarakhand, tremors of magnitude 4.0 hit Uttarkashi in the morning.According to the India Meteorological Department, the earthquake originated at a depth of 10 km and had the latitude of 30.8 North and Longitude of 78.2 East.

    earthquake himachal pradesh indian meteorological department

    Story first published: Sunday, June 17, 2018, 12:28 [IST]
