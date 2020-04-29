Magnificent actor of our times: India mourns Irrfan Khan's death

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Apr 29: Bollywood's legendary actor Irrfan Khan, who had been battling a rare form of cancer since 2018, has passed away at 53 in Mumbai. His sudden departure comes as a shock for the film industry and millions of his fans. People from all walks of life paid tribute to the extraordinary actor.

The Piku star battled a tumour for several months and returned to Mumbai some months ago after being treated in London.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted, "Irfan Khan was a versatile actor. Sorry to hear about his demise. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti."

Condoling his death, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejiwal said Irrfan Khan is "one of the most exceptional actors of our time".

"I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. A versatile & talented actor, he was a popular Indian brand ambassador on the global film & TV stage. He will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans at this time of grief," top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

"Saddened beyond measure by the passing of a human being I had never met, but who gladdened my heart and the hearts of millions with his incandescent talent. RIP @irrfank, gone when he had so much more to give," Congress MP Shashi Tharoor wrote on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday condoled the death of actor Irrfan Khan, describing him as one of the country's most versatile actors.

In a tweet, Gehlot said, "I am saddened and shocked to know about the untimely demise of one of our country's most versatile actors, Irrfan Khan. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. May God give them strength". "May his soul rest in peace," he said.

The "Maqbool" actor, who was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, lost his mother in Jaipur just four days ago. He was admitted to the intensive care unit of Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.