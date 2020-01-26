  • search
    'Magic of govt chamchagiri': Cong slams govt over Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 26: The Congress on Sunday hit out at the Modi government over bestowing the Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami and asked why Kargil War veteran Mohmmad Sannaullah was declared a foreigner through the NRC for Assam, while the son of a Pakistan Air Force pilot has been conferred with one of India's highest civilian honour.

    Adnan Sami
    Adnan Sami

    Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra.

    Sami, born in London to a Pakistani Air force veteran, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

    Hitting out at the Centre, Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said, "Kargil War veteran and retired army officer Mohammad Sanaullah who fought for India declared 'foreigner' after NRC and Adnan Sami whose family fought against India honoured with Padma Shri - This is the magic of NRC and government chamchagiri!"

    On camera, Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders fight at Republic day event

    He also posed questions to the government over the issue, asking why an Indian soldier like Sannaullah is declared a foreigner via the National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam and the son a of Pakistan Air Force pilot is given the Padma Shri.

    "Is contribution 'Yogdan' to society or BJP government 'gungan' (praise) new criteria? Is this New India? Shergill asked.

