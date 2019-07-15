Magic number 109 in Karnataka: If resignations are accepted coalition would have just 101

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 15: The suspense has finally ended and the H D Kumaraswamy government would face a trust vote on Thursday at 11 am. The government faces a trust vote after 16 MLAs resigned.

If the 16 resignations are accepted, then the strength of the house comes down to 209. In this case, the Congress and JD(S) would need the backing of 105 MLAs to remain in power. If the resignations are accepted then the JD(S)-Congress government would have the backing of just 101 MLAs. The BJP on the other hand on its own has 105 MLAs. It also has the backing of two independent MLAs, who had quit the government and promised support to the saffron party.

On Tuesday the Supreme Court would take up the plea of the MLAs who had resigned. The court would decide on the next course of action to be taken by the Speaker. The MLAs had petitioned the court and accused the Speaker of sitting over their resignations.

The coalition government is on a sticky wicket with 16 MLAs--13 of the Congress and three of the JD(S) -- resigning from the Assembly. Besides, two independent legislators, who were made ministers recently to provide stability, have quit the cabinet.

The independents -- H Nagesh and R Shankar -- have also withdrawn support to the coalition government and are now supporting the BJP.

The ruling coalition's strength in the House is 116 (Congress 78, JD(S) 37 and BSP one), besides the speaker.

With the support of the two independents, the opposition BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House.