Madurai sex scandal: Cops obtain voice samples of assistant professor

    A CB-CID team has shifted an assistant professor arrested in connection with a sex scandal from Madurai to Chennai to take a voice test. The Aruppukkottai assistant professor, Nirmala Devi was lodged in the Madurai central prison.

    She was arrested after a phone conversation of hers with a group of girl students was leaked on the social media. She is facing charges for luring girls into doing sexual favours for officials of the Madurai Kamraj University.

    She was taken for the voice test to Chennai. She was later taken back to Madurai. While the professor had admitted that it was her voice, the probe agency still has to prove the same scientifically and had hence taken her to the forensic sciencies laboratory in Chennai.

    The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court had allowed the police to shift her to Chennai for the test.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 8:04 [IST]
