Madurai school headmaster gets 55-year-jail term for sexually assaulting 90 girls

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High court sentenced a school principal to 55 years in prison for sexually assaulting more than 90 girl students. 62-year-old M Arokiasamy was convicted in the sensational Pothumbu case on Tuesday.

The court convicted him in six cases awarding a total of 120 years of imprisonment but he has been allowed to serve the sentence concurrently. The court also levied a fine of Rs 3.40 lakh which will be paid as compensation to his victims. After the judge had pronounced the sentence, the accused was being taken to the prison when a mob charged at him. Angry parents hurled eggs and slippers at him for his crime as police whisked him away. The court, however, acquitted three other teachers of the school in the case.

Arokiasamy, a headmaster with a school in Pothumbu, was accused of sexually exploiting more than 90 girls students. The convict was awarded 25 years imprisonment under The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act; 30 years under 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of IPC and another five years under section 3 (1) (XII) SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and he was directed undergo the imprisonments consequently. The convict was awarded 60 years imprisonment under Tamil Nadu Women Harassment Act and five years under 32 (VII) of IPC.

A case against the headmaster was registered in 2011 after the intervention of All India Democratic Women Association. The petitioners also moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in 2014 to expedite the case that refused to move forward and sought compensation to the victims.

OneIndia News