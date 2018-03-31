Madrasas behind communal violence, says Wasim Rizvi

Shia Waqf Board Chief Wasim Rizvi has squarely blamed the Madrasas for rising incidents of communal violence in the country. He said hardline ideology being preached at the Madrasas are inciting Muslim youth.

"Hardliner mentality being created in Madrasas against Hindu and Shia community is the cause behind recent incidents of communal violence. In Darul Uloom and other Madrasas situated at the border areas in India, some foreign hardliner are teaching students," Wasim Rizvi of the Shia Waqf Board told ANI.

Uttar Pradesh led the nationwide increase in communal violence in 2017, according to statistics placed by the Union Home Ministry in parliament on Wednesday. The figures indicate that incidents of communal violence have gone up to 822 and killed 111 people last year, the highest in four years.

According to the centre's statistics, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Jharkhand accounted for the biggest chunk of the 15 per cent increase in communal incidents in 2017 over the previous year.

Communal violence incidents had sharply increased over the past three years in West Bengal, a data compiled by the Union Home Ministry said.

While the State recorded 27 incidents of violence in 2015 in which five persons died and 84 suffered injuries, the number of incidents almost doubled by 2017 when 58 incidents of violence were recorded, in which nine people lost their lives and 230 were injured.

In 2016, there were 32 incidents of communal strife in the State. The biggest spurt in such incidents occurred between 2016 and 2017.

