Madrasa head booked for hurting religious sentiments

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, Aug 01: The head of a madrasa in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district was booked on Friday for allegedly hurting religious feelings, officials said.

The case was registered against Ghulam Rasool in Banihal on the complaint of a religious leader over an advertisement in a newspaper, the officials said.

Rasool was booked under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), the officials said.