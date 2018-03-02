Madras University Revaluation Results 2017 declared on unom.ac.in

You can now check the Madras University Revaluation Results 2017. The same is available on the official website.

The university had organised the UG/PG and Professional degree exam in November 2017. The results were released in the last week of January 2018.

Candidates were give an option for revaluation of their answer scripts from February 2 to February 8. The results are now available on unom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University Revaluation Results 2017:

Go to unom.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter register number

Get your scores

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.