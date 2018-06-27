Madras University Result 2018 for UG, PG courses declared, how to check

The Madras University Result 2018 for UG, PG courses has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

After the results were declared, the website was down. However when we last checked, the results were available.

The exams were held in the month of April 2018. Result will also be declared for the professional degree exams held in April. Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams had begun on April 10 alongside, Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11.

Meanwhile for the academic session 2018-2019 the University has just completed the registration process for admission to PG and MPhil courses. For PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses the last date to apply is July 31, 2018.

The University of Madras was established in 1857 by an Act of Legislative Council of India. It is oldest university of South India. The university is commonly known as UNOM and Located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The university imparting various UG and PG Education through the affiliated colleges which are spread over the districts of Chennai, Thiruvallur and Kancheepuram.

University has been growing from strength to strength while widening its teaching and research activities. The university conducts examination twice a year. First examination is conducted in April and second one is in November / December. The results are available on ideunom.ac.in.

How to check Madras University result 2018:

Go to ideunom.ac.in

Click on the flashing link 'results

Enter your register number

Click on Get Marks

View results

Take a printout

