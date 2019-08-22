  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madras turns 380: A nostalgic journey from old Madras to modern Chennai

    By Shreya
    |

    Chennai, Aug 22: Madras, a city deserves to celebrate its birthday today. From a sleepy hamlet, Chennai has now transformed into a bustling metropolis dotted with skyscrapers, malls and IT offices stretching beyond the city limits. It is an eventful journey of 380 years, for the city with charm.

    File photo of Madras
    File photo of Madras

    The city was believed to have been founded on August 22, 1639. A British-era name that brought with it a lot of old world charm and memories associated with it, Madras was rechristened Chennai by the DMK Government in 1996.

    Madras, or Chennai, is not only known for its sumptuous spicy menu, but also boasts of the sandy Marina, billed as the world's second longest beach, the multi-million rupee Tamil cinema industry whose icons include M G Ramachandran, Sivaji Ganesan, Kamal Haasan and Rajnikanth.

    Chidambaram denied bail, moves SC: A timeline of INX Media case

    A german ship that rocked Madras

    The city has the rather unenviable record of being bombed by a German ship, Emden, in 1917 during the first World War, that tested the then British rulers' resolve though it did not cause much damage to the city.

    Since then, Emden has found a place in the Tamil lexicon, meaning someone who is determined and bound to create trouble.

    Chennai now a major metropolises

    Today Chennai has emerged as one of the four major metropolises in India and stands tall with impressive strides in education, health care, IT, history, tourism, automobile industries and movies.

    Madras University re-totalling result 2019 declared: Direct link here

    The city can also boost of being the second largest IT hub in the country, next to Bangalore. Ashok Leyland, Hyundai and Ford have set up manufacturing units in and around Chennai. So also have Nissan and German luxury marque BMW.

    The city has emerged as the second largest film production centre of the country behind Mumbai, with over 45 studios and also the 'medical capital' of India,with a large number of corporate hospitals coming up.

    Chennai woes

    Chennai has one of the world's fastest-growing economies, but it's out of water and unscheduled power cuts. Chennai's population has more than tripled in three decades and nearly two-thirds of the population in Chennai, face severe water crisis.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    madras chennai

    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue