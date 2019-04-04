  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madras High Court directs Centre to ban use of TikTok app

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 04: The Madras High Court has directed the Central government to prohibit the download of Chinese video share mobile application Tik Tok observing inappropriate contents made available in the app.

    The development comes nearly two months after Tamil Nadu Information Technology minister M Manikandan said the state government will seek Centre's help to ban TikTok.

    Madras High Court directs Centre to ban use of TikTok app
    Madras High Court. File Photo.

    A division bench comprising justice N and justice S S Sundar have also directed media organisations in the interim order to not "telecast the videos made using the Tik Tok mobile app." besides directing the Centre to respond on whether a legislation similar to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, as in the US, can be brought in India.

    Social media code of ethics for polls: EC sets stringent norms

    "Majority of the teens are playing pranks, gaffing around with duet videos sharing with split screen to the strangers. The children who use the said application are vulnerable and may expose them to sexual predators .... Without understanding the dangers involved in these kinds of Mobile Apps., it is unfortunate that our children are testing with these Apps," the bench said.

    Tik Tok is owned by Chinese internet firm Bytedance.

    More MADRAS HIGH COURT News

    Read more about:

    madras high court central government tamil nadu

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue