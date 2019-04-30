  • search
For Puducherry Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madras HC stays powers given to Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi

    By
    |

    Puducherry, Apr 30: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi "does not have power to interfere with the day to day activities of the Union Territory government."

    The Bench quashed the directives given by the Union Ministry, which empowered the Lt Governor to interfere in the day to day activities of the Puducherry government and seek govt related files.

    File photo of Kiran Bedi
    File photo of Kiran Bedi

    The Madras High Court order verdict came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning Puducherry Lieutenant Governor's (L-G) powers to interfere in day-to-day administration of the union territory despite the presence of a council of ministers.

    lok-sabha-home

    More PUDUCHERRY News

    Read more about:

    madras high court kiran bedi lieutenant governor puducherry

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 12:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue