Madras HC stays powers given to Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi

India

oi-Deepika S

Puducherry, Apr 30: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ruled that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Kiran Bedi "does not have power to interfere with the day to day activities of the Union Territory government."

The Bench quashed the directives given by the Union Ministry, which empowered the Lt Governor to interfere in the day to day activities of the Puducherry government and seek govt related files.

The Madras High Court order verdict came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning Puducherry Lieutenant Governor's (L-G) powers to interfere in day-to-day administration of the union territory despite the presence of a council of ministers.