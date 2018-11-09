  • search

Madras HC quashes plea by Maran brothers in illegal telephone exchange case

By
    Chennai, Nov 9: Madras High Court Friday rejected a plea by Maran brothers - Kalanithi Maran and Dayanidhi Maran - to quash charges framed against them by a CBI court in the illegal telephone exchange case.

    Dayanidhi Maran and Kalanithi Maran
    A CBI court had in August framed charges and ordered trial of former Union Telecom Minister Dayanidhi Maran and others in the case of alleged setting up of "illegal" telephone exchanges to benefit the Sun TV Network of his elder brother Kalanithi Maran during 2004-06.

    Special Judge R Vasanthi framed the charges over a month after the Madras High Court quashed the CBI court's earlier order discharging all the accused.

    The Maran brothers have sought quashing of the charges against them.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 11:30 [IST]
