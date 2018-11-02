  • search

Black money case: Madras HC quashes criminal prosecution against Chidambaram's family

    Chennai, Nov 2: The Madras High Court on Friday quashed sanction orders issued by Income Tax officials for prosecution of former Union Minister P Chidambaram's wife, son and daughter in law under the black money act.

    A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar & Subramonium Prasad also consequently quashed the private complaints lodged by I-T officials against the family before a Metropolitan Magistrate court in Chennai. The judges held that sanction had not been given in accordance with law.

    The family had initially approached the High Court to restrain I-T officials from launching prosecution against them under the Act with respect to a property purchased by them jointly at a cost of £5.35 lakh at Cambridge in the United Kingdom. However, Justice T.S. Sivagnanam dismissed their plea in April last. It was after this I-T officials went ahead and launched the prosecution.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 13:03 [IST]
