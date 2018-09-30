Madras HC orders removal of unauthorised banners put up for MGR centenary celebration

Chennai, Sep 30: The Madras High Court on Sunday ordered the removal of unauthorised banners put up for M G Ramachandran centenary celebration.

More than 1,800 illegal hoardings have been erected across the city for the MGR centenary celebrations which will be held at the YMCA Grounds in Nandaman on Sunday evening.

Activist 'Traffic' K.R. Ramaswamy filed a public interest litigation petition in the Madras High Court had on Saturday sought stringent action against all those who erected unauthorised flex boards across the city in view of former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran's centenary celebrations.

Also Read | MGR's 101st birth centenary observed in Tamil Nadu

The state government, which launched the MGR birth centenary celebrations last year, has so far held related events in 31 districts and the valedictory event marks its culmination.

In connection with such events, the chief minister has inaugurated projects worth over Rs 5,140.10 crore, laid foundation stones for projects worth Rs 5,747.24 crore and distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 5,464.79 crore among 8,26,392 beneficiaries.

MG Ramachandran (1917-1987) was the AIADMK founder and chief minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 to 1987.

Also Read | TN: Rajinikanth invokes MGR legacy, says 'I will fill vacuum in politics, give good administration'

A superstar in the Tamil filmdom in the 1950s and 1960s, MGR, as he was popularly called, cut his political teeth in the DMK, before parting ways with Karunanidhi following differences.