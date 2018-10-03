  • search

Madras HC allows DMK to hold protests in 102 places

By
    Chennai, Oct 3: The Madras High Court Wednesday granted permission for public meetings to be conducted by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at 102 places across the state. The DMK has decided to hold protest meeting against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy.

    M K Stalin
    M K Stalin

    But the government did not allow these meetings, however, the DMK approached the madras High Court for permission.

    DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, in his petition, submitted that police officials had rejected the applications filed by all respective district and town secretaries seeking permission for holding the meetings across the state in the notified places seeking adequate police protection.

    The trial was held before Justice Mahadevan. Chief prosecutor Vijay Narayanan argued that the protest would lead to law and order problems.

    P Wilson, who appeared for DMK, pointed out that other parties had already been given the right to protests in those places.

    Out of 127 applications, the High Court has granted permission for 102 places and the DMK was ordered to find alternative for other 20 places. At the same time, the DMK was denied permission to protest in five places.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, 17:45 [IST]
