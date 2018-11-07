‘Madir tha, mandir hai, aur mandir rahega’, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Nov 7: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday thanked people for making 'Deepotsav' a success.

Speaking to media, Yogi said,''The Centre and the state government has made a lot of programs and I have personally surveyed many places.''

''We are also taking steps to maintain the Sarayu River. We are also mulling doing away with live wires and introducing underground cabling,'' said Uttar Pradesh CM.

''Scores of people from India as well as abroad visit Ayodhya and steps will be implemented to ensure cleanliness of the place. Depending on the availability of land, we will also come up with a place for destitute women and orphaned children,'' he also said.

The UP CM also said,''We have identified a few spots for the Ram statue and in the days to come, we will also hold discussions regarding it. Ayodhya is identified by Lord Ram. 'Madir tha, mandir hai, aur mandir rahega'.''

He also said,''After Ayodhya, our focus will be on Kumbh.''

Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya this time are taking place amid a growing chorus in the party and the Sangh Parivar for the construction of a temple at the Ramjanmabhoomi through an ordinance.

The plan to build the statue was announced by the state government last year, but there has been no forward movement on it. There is speculation that the statue may be as tall as the one of Sardar Patel in Gujarat, recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.