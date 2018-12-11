Home News India Madhya Pradesh vote shares: Difference between Congress, BJP very slim

Madhya Pradesh vote shares: Difference between Congress, BJP very slim

Bhopal, Dec 11: The Congress is likely to finish ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh where the saffron party has been in power for 15 years. But the difference in vote shares is just about 0.3 % as per the latest updates by the EC.

In 2013, the BJP's vote share was 44.88% while that of the Congress was 36.38%. The difference in vote shares during the previous elections was 8.5%.

In 2018, the Congress is leading in 112 seats while the BJP is leading in 108 seats, as of 3 pm. The vote shares stand at 41.3% and 41.1% for the BJP and the Congress, respectively. The difference is hardly 0.3 %.

Which means that even if the BJP loses Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the loss will not be as bad as the Congress' loss in 2013.

The BJP led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold. The Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 116.