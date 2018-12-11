Election Result 
MADHYA PRADESH - 230
PartyLW
CONG1120
BJP1070
BSP40
OTH70
RAJASTHAN - 199
PartyLW
CONG1012
BJP674
IND120
OTH130
CHHATTISGARH - 90
PartyLW
CONG661
BJP170
BSP+50
OTH10
TELANGANA - 119
PartyLW
TRS2265
TDP, CONG+617
AIMIM15
OTH12
MIZORAM - 40
PartyLW
MNF026
IND08
CONG05
OTH01
    Madhya Pradesh vote shares: Difference between Congress, BJP very slim

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 11: The Congress is likely to finish ahead of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh where the saffron party has been in power for 15 years. But the difference in vote shares is just about 0.3 % as per the latest updates by the EC.

    In 2013, the BJP's vote share was 44.88% while that of the Congress was 36.38%. The difference in vote shares during the previous elections was 8.5%.

    In 2018, the Congress is leading in 112 seats while the BJP is leading in 108 seats, as of 3 pm. The vote shares stand at 41.3% and 41.1% for the BJP and the Congress, respectively. The difference is hardly 0.3 %.

    Also Read | Election results 2018 LIVE: Chouhan's brother-in-law at 3rd place in Madhya Pradesh

    Which means that even if the BJP loses Madhya Pradesh in 2018, the loss will not be as bad as the Congress' loss in 2013.

    The BJP led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan is eyeing a fourth straight term in office, while the Congress is hoping for a comeback in the state which was once its stronghold. The Madhya Pradesh assembly has 230 seats and the majority mark needed to form the government is 116.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
