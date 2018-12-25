  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhya Pradesh to get 28 new ministers in the Kamal Nath government

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 25: After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the biggest among these three state Madhya Pradesh will get around 28 new ministers in the state. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath who appealed Muslims to vote 90 per cent the to Congress is likely to induct just one Muslim minister as Arif Aqueel. Jai Vardhan Singh, son of former MP CM Digvijaya Singh too will be sworn in as the minister.

    Madhya Pradesh to get 28 new ministers in the Kamal Nath government
    Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath

    The ministers that will sworn in today included: Dr Govind Singh, Arif Aqueel, Brijender Singh Rathore, Sajjan Singh Verma, Bala Bachan, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Vijay Lakshmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput, Onkar Markam, Sukhdev Pansey, Prabhu Ram Choudhary, Jai Vardhan Singh, Harsh Yadav, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakhan Ghangoria, Tarun Bhanot, P C Sharma, Sachin Yadav, Surender Singh Baghel, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singar, Pradyuman Tomar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Mahender Singh Sisodia, Imarti Devi and Privrat Singh.

    Also Read | 'Happens everywhere': Kamal Nath defends stand on migrants from UP, Bihar

    The Madhya Pradesh government will have two women ministers besides many another suiting the caste and other combinations.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh kamal nath chhattisgarh madhya pradesh government cabinet ministers

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 13:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue