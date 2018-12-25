Madhya Pradesh to get 28 new ministers in the Kamal Nath government

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Dec 25: After Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the biggest among these three state Madhya Pradesh will get around 28 new ministers in the state. The Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath who appealed Muslims to vote 90 per cent the to Congress is likely to induct just one Muslim minister as Arif Aqueel. Jai Vardhan Singh, son of former MP CM Digvijaya Singh too will be sworn in as the minister.

The ministers that will sworn in today included: Dr Govind Singh, Arif Aqueel, Brijender Singh Rathore, Sajjan Singh Verma, Bala Bachan, Lakhan Singh Yadav, Vijay Lakshmi Sadho, Hukum Singh Karada, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Rajput, Onkar Markam, Sukhdev Pansey, Prabhu Ram Choudhary, Jai Vardhan Singh, Harsh Yadav, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakhan Ghangoria, Tarun Bhanot, P C Sharma, Sachin Yadav, Surender Singh Baghel, Jitu Patwari, Umang Singar, Pradyuman Tomar, Pradeep Jaiswal, Mahender Singh Sisodia, Imarti Devi and Privrat Singh.

The Madhya Pradesh government will have two women ministers besides many another suiting the caste and other combinations.