Madhya Pradesh: SC upholds Governor’s decision to call floor test

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 13: The Supreme Court on Monday held valid the Governor's decision to order a floor test in Madhya Pradesh. The ordering for the floor test was passed after the resignation of the 22 Congress MLAs.

The Bench headed by Justices D Y Chandrachud said that the Governor was right in ordering the floor test given the fact of the case and it was necessary since the Congress had lost majority.

In the 68 page judgment, the court rejected the contention by then chief minister, Kamal Nath that the Governor can at best call for a session, but not ask for a floor test in a running assembly. The Bench said that the CM's refusal to take a floor test can be interpreted as prima facie proof of his no longer enjoying the confidence of the legislature.