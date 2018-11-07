  • search

Madhya Pradesh polls: Out of 177 BJP has 125 re-contesting candidates

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Nov 7: The battle for Madhya Pradesh is underway and the BJP is facing an uphill task to ensure that it retains the state. The party has been in power for the past 15 years now and the biggest challenge for it is to beat the anti-incumbency factor.

    Madhya Pradesh polls: Out of 177 BJP has 125 re-contesting candidates

    Also Read | The real battle for Madhya Pradesh Assembly to be fought in Malwa-Nimar region

    The BJP has so far announced 177 candidates. Out of this 125 are re-contesting candidates.

    Out of the Congress's list of 171 announced as on November 6 there are 99 who are re-contesting candidates, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

    The BJP's list has 28 candidates with criminal cases pending, while the Congress has fielded 41 such candidates. 18 and 27 are the number of re-contesting candidates in the BJP's and Congress's list respectively who have serious criminal cases pending against them.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections: Congress releases list of 13 candidates

    At a glance:

    Party No. of Candidates Announced as of 6th Nov '18 No. of re-contesting candidates No. of re-contesting candidates with Criminal Cases No. of re-contesting candidates with Serious Criminal Cases % of re-contesting candidates with Criminal Cases % of re-contesting candidates with Serious Criminal Cases No. of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates % of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates
    BJP 177 125 28 18 22% 14% 89 71%
    INC 171 99 41 27 41% 27% 71 72%

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh polls candidates bjp Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue