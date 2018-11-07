Madhya Pradesh polls: Out of 177 BJP has 125 re-contesting candidates

Bhopal, Nov 7: The battle for Madhya Pradesh is underway and the BJP is facing an uphill task to ensure that it retains the state. The party has been in power for the past 15 years now and the biggest challenge for it is to beat the anti-incumbency factor.

The BJP has so far announced 177 candidates. Out of this 125 are re-contesting candidates.

Out of the Congress's list of 171 announced as on November 6 there are 99 who are re-contesting candidates, says a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

The BJP's list has 28 candidates with criminal cases pending, while the Congress has fielded 41 such candidates. 18 and 27 are the number of re-contesting candidates in the BJP's and Congress's list respectively who have serious criminal cases pending against them.

At a glance:

Party No. of Candidates Announced as of 6th Nov '18 No. of re-contesting candidates No. of re-contesting candidates with Criminal Cases No. of re-contesting candidates with Serious Criminal Cases % of re-contesting candidates with Criminal Cases % of re-contesting candidates with Serious Criminal Cases No. of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates % of re-contesting Crorepati Candidates BJP 177 125 28 18 22% 14% 89 71% INC 171 99 41 27 41% 27% 71 72%