  • search

Madhya Pradesh polls: Nearly all 230 seats have seen ‘Ram’ candidates contesting this time

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Dec 4: The elections to 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh took place on November 28 and the results will be out, along with those in four other states, on December 11. The BJP is eyeing its fourth consecutive win in this election while the Congress is looking for a return to power after 15 years.

    Madhya Pradesh polls: Nearly all 230 seats have seen ‘Ram’ candidates contesting this time

    Also Read | Instead of passive protest, BJP workers actively helped the Congress to defeat their party in MP

    Only time will tell who has the last laugh but we already had a unique election with as many 227 candidates having the name 'Ram' in them, confirmed the Election Commission! Sounds incredible? But it is right. And what is even more significant that it is not the BJP and the Congress who led the way in fielding 'Ram' candidates but the lesser parties.

    The BJP fielded 13 candidates with 'Ram' in their names in some way. The Congress has also fielded 12 candidates with 'Ram' attached to their names. Some of the names are Sitaram, Ramnivas, Ladduram, Ramkhelawan, Ramlal, Rampyare, Ramkishore, Tikaram, Ramkishan, Rampal, Rameshwar, Prabhuram, Tulsiram, Ramlal, Parshuram etc. etc.

    Also Read | Congress accusing the government of tampering with EVMs in Madhya Pradesh

    But apart from them, there are candidates from other parties or Independents who also have 'Ram' in their names and their numbers add up to 200 or more. Besides, there are at least eight candidates who have got 'Sita' in their names and seven with 'Laxman'. Two also have 'Hanuman' and two 'Brahma'.

    On December 11, we will know how many Rams will make it to the Assembly in which the magic figure is 116.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2018 bjp congress ram candidates

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 4, 2018, 17:25 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 4, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue