Madhya Pradesh polls: Nearly all 230 seats have seen ‘Ram’ candidates contesting this time

Bhopal, Dec 4: The elections to 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh took place on November 28 and the results will be out, along with those in four other states, on December 11. The BJP is eyeing its fourth consecutive win in this election while the Congress is looking for a return to power after 15 years.

Only time will tell who has the last laugh but we already had a unique election with as many 227 candidates having the name 'Ram' in them, confirmed the Election Commission! Sounds incredible? But it is right. And what is even more significant that it is not the BJP and the Congress who led the way in fielding 'Ram' candidates but the lesser parties.

The BJP fielded 13 candidates with 'Ram' in their names in some way. The Congress has also fielded 12 candidates with 'Ram' attached to their names. Some of the names are Sitaram, Ramnivas, Ladduram, Ramkhelawan, Ramlal, Rampyare, Ramkishore, Tikaram, Ramkishan, Rampal, Rameshwar, Prabhuram, Tulsiram, Ramlal, Parshuram etc. etc.

But apart from them, there are candidates from other parties or Independents who also have 'Ram' in their names and their numbers add up to 200 or more. Besides, there are at least eight candidates who have got 'Sita' in their names and seven with 'Laxman'. Two also have 'Hanuman' and two 'Brahma'.

On December 11, we will know how many Rams will make it to the Assembly in which the magic figure is 116.