India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Madhya Pradesh polls: 4 small parties & Left yet eye grand alliance against BJP

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Oct 11: Although the big Opposition parties have failed to find themselves on the same page to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Madhya Pradesh, the smaller outfits have not sat idle.

    Madhya Pradesh polls: 4 small parties & Left yet eye grand alliance against BJP

    According to reports, four small parties besides two Left parties in the poll-bound state have come together to form an anti-BJP platform for the November 28 elections. On October 7, representatives of the six parties met here and spoke over forming an anti-BJP alliance. They also set up an Opposition unity samiti to speak with parties like the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party for a grand alliance to defeat the saffron party which is ruling the state at a stretch since 2003. They also spoke over arrangements of seat-sharing. Lok Kranti Abhiyaan's Govind Yadav was made the convenor of the samiti.

    Also Read | Congress to field its senior leaders to contest elections on tough seats in Madhya Pradesh

    Yadav said on the occasion that they have spoken to the Congress on the issue, but to different people. He also said the samiti so far has conducted informal talks.

    The meeting was attended by representatives from Gondwana Ganatantra Party, Loktantrik Janata Dal, Prajatantrik Samadhan Party and Bahujan Sangharsh Dal besides the CPI and CPI(M). All the parties gave accounts of their areas of influence and the seats they have in the Assembly.

    In the 2013 Assembly elections in MP, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 165 seats (out of 230) while the Congress received 58. The BSP got four seats while the Independents won three.

    Also Read | MP elections: Congress-SP fissure widens over Budhni fiasco?

    The BSP has had a fallout with the Congress over seat-sharing and has called off alliance with the latter in all the three poll-bound states in the Hindi belt - the other two being Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Can the smaller parties bring Mayawati back to the negotiating table?

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh left bjp congress bsp madhya pradesh assembly elctions 2018

    Story first published: Thursday, October 11, 2018, 14:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 11, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue