Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Coronavirus saves Kamal Nath's day and his government

Bhopal, Mar 16: While the nation is seen terrified over the novel coronavirus scare, it looks like this deadly virus seems to be a very good friend of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

The Madhya Pradesh political drama on Monday came to an abrupt end as the first day of the Budget session was adjourned for ten days in the wake of the Coronavirus scare in the nation.

With the floor test that was scheduled to be held today, Governor Lalji Tandon has postponed the floor test for now to March 26 which gives Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his government a sigh of relief and remain in power.

On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh assembly adjourned the session till March 26 after Governor Lalji Tandon addressed the assembly and said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."

In the assembly, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former CM Shivraj Chouhan were present with their MLAs.

On Saturday, the Bhopal Congress MLAs were ready to board the flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal. But, reaching the airport, the MLAs were allegedly informed about the possibility of being quarantined in Bhopal on their arrival.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia met the Congress MLAs and reassured that they would all be given "what they have been promised".