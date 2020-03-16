  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Coronavirus saves Kamal Nath's day and his government

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 16: While the nation is seen terrified over the novel coronavirus scare, it looks like this deadly virus seems to be a very good friend of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

    The Madhya Pradesh political drama on Monday came to an abrupt end as the first day of the Budget session was adjourned for ten days in the wake of the Coronavirus scare in the nation.

    Kamal Nath
    Kamal Nath

    With the floor test that was scheduled to be held today, Governor Lalji Tandon has postponed the floor test for now to March 26 which gives Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and his government a sigh of relief and remain in power.

    On Monday, the Madhya Pradesh assembly adjourned the session till March 26 after Governor Lalji Tandon addressed the assembly and said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."

    Will coronavirus help Madhya Pradesh political crisis and save the govt?

    In the assembly, Chief Minister Kamal Nath and former CM Shivraj Chouhan were present with their MLAs.

    On Saturday, the Bhopal Congress MLAs were ready to board the flight from Bengaluru to Bhopal. But, reaching the airport, the MLAs were allegedly informed about the possibility of being quarantined in Bhopal on their arrival.

    Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda, BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Jyotiraditya Scindia met the Congress MLAs and reassured that they would all be given "what they have been promised".

    More KAMAL NATH News

    Read more about:

    kamal nath coronavirus adjourned

    Story first published: Monday, March 16, 2020, 12:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X