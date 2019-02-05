MP: This chicken was detained, not in a kitchen but at a police station!

Bhopal, Feb 5: Policemen in India are facing bizarre experiences these days. A month after a man in Nagpur, Maharashtra, asked local cops to reclaim his heart "stolen" by a woman, those in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh were in for a surprise. Officers at the state's Shivpuri police station were stunned when a woman came running to them to lodge a complaint against her neighbour's chicken for allegedly attacking her daughter.

The police then called up the chicken and its owners and it was found on investigation that the bird had only pecked the girl and did not attack her.

But the complainant, Poonam Kushwaha, was not convinced and she stood to her ground saying the chicken had indeed attacked her daughter and the only thing she wanted was to get the bird locked up.

She said that despite several warnings to the neighbour, their chicken kept on targeting her daughter. She said the matter was beyond tolerance now.

The chicken owners said they would prefer to go to jail themselves rather than see their bird get arrested for they had no children and it was like their child.

Finally, the matter was amicably settled as the neighbours assured the woman that they would ensure that the chicken doesn't go out again and peck her daughter.