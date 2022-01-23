Madhya Pradesh: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s museum in Jabalpur central jail barracks opened for public

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, Jan 23: The Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday announced that the Jabalpur Central Jail barrack in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was held for six months during the freedom struggle would be open for public on Sunday to mark the icon's 125th birth anniversary.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the installation of a grand statue of Netaji at Delhi's India Gate.

"In accordance with it, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the barrack in Jabalpur's Central Jail in which Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was held for six months during the freedom struggle in 1933-34 will be opened on Sunday for the public," an official said.

"It will be open two days in a week, on Saturdays and Sundays, from 10 am to 2.30pm. The place has been given the shape of a museum where items used by Netaji, such as his clothes, the shackles, his handwritten letters and inscriptions related to his jail visit, have been kept. A separate entry passage has been developed for people to enter the barrack," he added.

This is the second such museum dedicated to the INA founder in the country after the one in Delhi was opened in 2019, he said.

CM Chouhan will also commission an over-bridge named after Bose in Bhopal. While visiting the barracks last year, Chouhan had announced the place will be turned into a memorial on the lines of the one in Andaman and Nicobar's Cellular Jail for Veer Savarkar. Jabalpur's Central Jail was named after Netaji in 2007.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 8:49 [IST]