  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh: National Security Act invoked against 3 men accused of cow slaughter

    By
    |

    Khandwa, Feb 05: The National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday invoked against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the communally sensitive Khandwa region.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    "Acting on a tip that a few persons were allegedly involved in illegal act of slaughtering a cow, police raided a place at Kharkali village near here last Friday and seized a large knife and beef from the spot," Mohan Singore, the officer in charge of the Moghat police station said. However, the accused fled during the raid, he added.

    They were arrested on Saturday from different areas in Khandwa, and District Collector Vishesh Garhpale decided to charge them under the National Security Act, Singore said. People charged under the law can be put in detention for up to 12 months.

    Also Read Budget 2019: Govt to set up Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog for welfare of cows

    Singore added that Nadeem had previously been booked under the law against cow slaughter.

    Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said the police found the cow carcass, ANI reported.

    This is the first instance of people accused of cow slaughter being booked under the National Security Act under the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh cow slaughter

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 22:33 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue