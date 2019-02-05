Madhya Pradesh: National Security Act invoked against 3 men accused of cow slaughter

India

oi-Deepika S

Khandwa, Feb 05: The National Security Act (NSA) was on Tuesday invoked against three persons accused of illegal cow slaughter in the communally sensitive Khandwa region.

"Acting on a tip that a few persons were allegedly involved in illegal act of slaughtering a cow, police raided a place at Kharkali village near here last Friday and seized a large knife and beef from the spot," Mohan Singore, the officer in charge of the Moghat police station said. However, the accused fled during the raid, he added.

They were arrested on Saturday from different areas in Khandwa, and District Collector Vishesh Garhpale decided to charge them under the National Security Act, Singore said. People charged under the law can be put in detention for up to 12 months.

Singore added that Nadeem had previously been booked under the law against cow slaughter.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna said the police found the cow carcass, ANI reported.

This is the first instance of people accused of cow slaughter being booked under the National Security Act under the Kamal Nath-led Congress government.