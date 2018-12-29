Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath allocates portfolios to 28 cabinet ministers

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Bhopal, Dec 29: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday allocated portfolios to the 28 cabinet ministers who were sworn in on December 25.

The Finance department would he handled by Kamal Nath's confidante Tarun Bhanot. Tribal MLA Bala Bachchan, who was a minister in the previous Digvijay Singh-led Congress government, was given home and jail, while another senior MLA, Tulsi Silawat, got health, the public relations department official said.

Kamal Nath has kept the following departments -- industrial policy and investment promotion, public relations, science and technology, aviation, public service management, non-resident Indian department, technical education, skill development and employment department, while the other departments that have not been allocated yet.

Sachin Yadav will hold agriculture, Vijaylaxmi Sadho culture, medical education and Ayush.

Speaking to PTI on December 28, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza refuted allegations of delay in portfolio allocation or factionalism in the party. On December 27, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at the Congress over the delay in portfolio allocation.