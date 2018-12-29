  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath allocates portfolios to 28 cabinet ministers

    By
    |

    Bhopal, Dec 29: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday allocated portfolios to the 28 cabinet ministers who were sworn in on December 25.

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. File photo

    The Finance department would he handled by Kamal Nath's confidante Tarun Bhanot. Tribal MLA Bala Bachchan, who was a minister in the previous Digvijay Singh-led Congress government, was given home and jail, while another senior MLA, Tulsi Silawat, got health, the public relations department official said.

    Also read: SP and BSP start preparations for Lok Sabha elections in MP due to Congress' indifference

    Kamal Nath has kept the following departments -- industrial policy and investment promotion, public relations, science and technology, aviation, public service management, non-resident Indian department, technical education, skill development and employment department, while the other departments that have not been allocated yet.

    Sachin Yadav will hold agriculture, Vijaylaxmi Sadho culture, medical education and Ayush.

    Speaking to PTI on December 28, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza refuted allegations of delay in portfolio allocation or factionalism in the party. On December 27, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at the Congress over the delay in portfolio allocation.

    Read more about:

    kamal nath madhya pradesh congress

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue