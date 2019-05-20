  • search
    Madhya Pradesh: Is the Congress govt in trouble?

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhopal, May 20: The BJP in Madhya Pradesh Monday said the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in the state should prove majority in the Assembly.

    Leader of Opposition in Assembly Gopal Bhargava said his party will ask Governor Anandiben Patel to convene a special session of the state Assembly "to discuss important issues and test the Congress governments strength".

    "I am writing a letter to the Governor for convening a special session of MP Assembly shortly. We want discussion important issues like the farm loan waiver and (to) test the government strength," Bhargava told PTI.

    After exercising caution at first, BJP leader makes this prediction

    He said the Congress, instead of debating issues in the House, was dumping papers at former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhans residence, claiming that loans of 21 lakh farmers in Madhya Pradesh have been waived.

    The Congress was skirting debate on important issues, he said.

    In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats.

    Story first published: Monday, May 20, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
