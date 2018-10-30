  • search

Madhya Pradesh holiday list 2019

    If you are in Madhya Pradesh, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

    Madhya Pradesh is located in Central India. The state is bound on the north by Uttar Pradesh, the east by Chhattisgarh, the south by Maharashtra and the west by Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is among the fastest growing states in the country.

    The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Madhya Pradesh in 2019:

    Holiday Day Date
    Republic Day Saturday January 26
    Maha Shivratri Monday March 04
    Doljatra Thursday March 21
    Bank Holiday Monday April 01
    Ram Navami Sunday April 14
    Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17
    Buddha Purnima Sunday May 19
    Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05
    Idul Juha Monday August 12
    Independence Day Thursday August 15
    Janmashtami Friday August 23
    Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10
    Raksha Bandhan September 14 Saturday
    Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02
    Dasara Tuesday October 08
    Deewali Sunday October 27
    Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10
    Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12

