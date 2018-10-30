Madhya Pradesh holiday list 2019

If you are in Madhya Pradesh, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.

Madhya Pradesh is located in Central India. The state is bound on the north by Uttar Pradesh, the east by Chhattisgarh, the south by Maharashtra and the west by Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is among the fastest growing states in the country.

The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Madhya Pradesh in 2019:

Holiday Day Date Republic Day Saturday January 26 Maha Shivratri Monday March 04 Doljatra Thursday March 21 Bank Holiday Monday April 01 Ram Navami Sunday April 14 Mahavir Jayanti Wednesday April 17 Buddha Purnima Sunday May 19 Idul Fitr Wednesday June 05 Idul Juha Monday August 12 Independence Day Thursday August 15 Janmashtami Friday August 23 Muharram (10th Day) Tuesday September 10 Raksha Bandhan September 14 Saturday Mahatma Gandhi Birthday Wednesday October 02 Dasara Tuesday October 08 Deewali Sunday October 27 Id-e-Milad Sunday November 10 Guru Nanak Birthday Tuesday November 12