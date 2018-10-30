Madhya Pradesh holiday list 2019

For Quick Alerts
If you are in Madhya Pradesh, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. However, these dates may be modified as official changes are announced, so please check back regularly for updates.
Madhya Pradesh is located in Central India. The state is bound on the north by Uttar Pradesh, the east by Chhattisgarh, the south by Maharashtra and the west by Gujarat and Rajasthan. It is among the fastest growing states in the country.
The following table illustrates the national and regional public holidays of Madhya Pradesh in 2019:
|Holiday
|Day
|Date
|Republic Day
|Saturday
|January 26
|Maha Shivratri
|Monday
|March 04
|Doljatra
|Thursday
|March 21
|Bank Holiday
|Monday
|April 01
|Ram Navami
|Sunday
|April 14
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Wednesday
|April 17
|Buddha Purnima
|Sunday
|May 19
|Idul Fitr
|Wednesday
|June 05
|Idul Juha
|Monday
|August 12
|Independence Day
|Thursday
|August 15
|Janmashtami
|Friday
|August 23
|Muharram (10th Day)
|Tuesday
|September 10
|Raksha Bandhan
|September 14
|Saturday
|Mahatma Gandhi Birthday
|Wednesday
|October 02
|Dasara
|Tuesday
|October 08
|Deewali
|Sunday
|October 27
|Id-e-Milad
|Sunday
|November 10
|Guru Nanak Birthday
|Tuesday
|November 12