Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs seek security, shows support to Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bengaluru, Mar 17: Days after the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh camping in Karnataka's IT capital, the MLAs sought security as they fear Chief Minister Kamal Nath may try to harm the rebels.

On Tuesday, the rebel Congress MLAs addressed a press conference and said that they stand strongly behind "their leader" former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Addressing the media, rebel Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput said they are unhappy with CM Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh.

"We feel unsafe and need protection from central security forces," the rebel MLA said.

"In every cabinet meeting, Kaml Nath used to only speak about Chindwara (the seat represented by Nath). Even if you ask the remaining Congress MLAs who have been taken to Jaipur, they too will say they are unhappy. They will come to Bangalore if they are given freedom," Govind Singh added.

When questioned about former Congress leader who quit the party and joined hands with the BJP, the rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I have been working with him for the past 20 years. I will always stay with him. Even if he says jump in a well, I will."

Meawhile, the rebel Congress MLAs said that they are ready to go to Madhya Pradesh tomorrow but are feeling unsafe in Kamal Nath-led state.

Earlier, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the Congress and joined the BJP. When questioned about his exit from the party, Scindia said that he was unhappy with the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh government and hence he decided to "move on".