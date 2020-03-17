  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs seek security, shows support to Jyotiraditya Scindia

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Mar 17: Days after the rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh camping in Karnataka's IT capital, the MLAs sought security as they fear Chief Minister Kamal Nath may try to harm the rebels.

    On Tuesday, the rebel Congress MLAs addressed a press conference and said that they stand strongly behind "their leader" former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Rebel Congress MLAs seek security, shows support to Jyotiraditya Scindia

    Addressing the media, rebel Congress MLA Govind Singh Rajput said they are unhappy with CM Kamal Nath's government in Madhya Pradesh.

    "We feel unsafe and need protection from central security forces," the rebel MLA said.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      "In every cabinet meeting, Kaml Nath used to only speak about Chindwara (the seat represented by Nath). Even if you ask the remaining Congress MLAs who have been taken to Jaipur, they too will say they are unhappy. They will come to Bangalore if they are given freedom," Govind Singh added.

      Madhya Pradesh: Governor well within his right to order floor test

      When questioned about former Congress leader who quit the party and joined hands with the BJP, the rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi said, "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I have been working with him for the past 20 years. I will always stay with him. Even if he says jump in a well, I will."

      Meawhile, the rebel Congress MLAs said that they are ready to go to Madhya Pradesh tomorrow but are feeling unsafe in Kamal Nath-led state.

      Earlier, former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia decided to quit the Congress and joined the BJP. When questioned about his exit from the party, Scindia said that he was unhappy with the functioning of the Madhya Pradesh government and hence he decided to "move on".

      More CONGRESS News

      Read more about:

      congress security kamal nath mlas

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X