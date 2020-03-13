Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: CM Kamal Nath planning to buy more time to face floor test

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bhopal, Mar 13: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is all set to call on Governor Lalji Tandon on Friday amid buzz in political circles in the state and seek to postpone the session of the assembly.

If the state assembly is postponed, this move would gather more time to Kamal Nath to woo those rebel MLAs whose exit has reduced his government to a wafer-thin majority.

According to report, it is alleged that Kamal Nath is likely to inform the governor that a floor test, which is triggered by the exit of former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 MLAs, is unlikely as the rebel MLAs are "missing".

Madhya Pradesh crisis: While Kamal Nath struggles to hold the govt, his MLAs live a luxury life

After the resignation of 22 rebel Congress MLAs, the opposition BJP would push for a floor test to prove the majority on the opening day of the assembly session.

Earlier, it was alleged that Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh seems to be enjoying their luxurious five-star stay at a resort in Jaipur while state Chief Minister Kamal Nath is stressed on how to save his government from the BJP.

NEWS AT NOON, MARCH 13th, 2020

On Wednesday, it was said that Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, who arrived in Jaipur by a chartered flight, are staying at the Buena Vista Resorts near the Delhi-Jaipur Highway.

It is known that this resort provides high-end luxuries and various other comforts to its visitors.

Congress govt facing crisis in MP as Kamal Nath underestimated new generation: Shiv Sena

To prevent BJP from poaching or call for "Operation Lotus", Congress have out their MLAs in this resort, which is located in a peaceful environment.

The Congress had earlier claimed that the party had shifted its 90 MLAs to Jaipur.