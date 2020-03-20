Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: As Kamal Nath resigns, BJP celebrates victory

Bhopal, Mar 20: Congress leader Kamal Nath on Friday resigned from the chief ministerial post and said that the BJP had got 15 years to develop the State but his government got only 15 months to rule the State.

Addressing the media in a press conference, Kamal Nath accused the BJP and said that the saffron party had been "conspiring against his government" from Day 1.

Prior to Kamal Nath officially resigned from the post, senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh had said that the party would collapse in the State.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test on Friday.

The floor test is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today.