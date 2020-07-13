Madhya Pradesh govt announces portfolio allocation for state ministers: Check full list

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bhopal, July 13: Madhya Pradesh State government announced portfolio allocation for state ministers. Imarti Devi has been appointed as State Minister for Women and Child Development.

BJP's Yashodhara Raje Scindia has been appointed as State Minister for Sports & Youth Welfare and State Minister for Technical Education, Skill Development & Employment.

BJP's Narottam Mishra has been appointed as State Home Minister, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs as well as Minister of Law and Justice.

Madhya Pradesh: State govt announces portfolio allocation for state ministers. Imarti Devi has been appointed as State Minister for Women and Child Development. pic.twitter.com/dzzPtzgB4V — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2020

Out of the 28 ministers added to Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government on Thursday, a dozen were from 22 erstwhile Congress MLAs whose resignation from the Assembly had ousted the Kamal Nath government on March 20.

The inductees include 20 Cabinet and eight ministers. The 12 ministers from the splintered Congress camp included Imarti Devi, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Prabhuram Chaudhary, Pradumn Singh Tomar, Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon, Suresh Dhakad, OPS Bhadoria, Brijendra Singh Yadav and Giriraj Dandotiya.

It also included Aidal Singh Kansana, Bisahulal Singh and HS Dang - the three other Congress MLAs who too joined the BJP over not being made ministers in the Nath government. With Scindia loyalists Govind Singh Rajput and Tulsi Silawat already a part of the six-member Cabinet, the number of Scindia loyalists in the expanded 34-member Council of Ministers has grown to 11, while the number of breakaway former Congress MLAs in the new team is 14.