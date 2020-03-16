Madhya Pradesh Floor Test UPDATES: Hearing adjourned, case resumes at 10.30 am tomorrow

India

Bhopal, Mar 18: In the backdrop of Kamal Nath saying that there is no need for him to take a floor test, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by the BJP.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has so far issued two directives asking Kamal Nath to take a floor test. With Nath remaining adamant it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter.

Madhya Pradesh: Police detains Congress workers who were protesting outside BJP office in Bhopal, against detention of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru. Singh was detained after he sat on a dharna when he was not allowed to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs. The Karnataka High Court has rejected a plea filed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who sought a directive that he be allowed to meet with the rebel MLAs. The hearing in the Supreme Court has been adjourned for tomorrow, 10.30 am. The court has also said that the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court shall not meet with the rebels. Supreme Court on Wednesday declined the rebel MLAs to appear before the court. It also did not allow Karnataka High Court Registrar General to meet rebel Congress MLAs. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said he is planning to move the Karnataka High Court for the "release" of Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs Why can’t you accept the resignation, the Supreme Court asks. Cannot he be disqualified automatically then, the court asks on the rebel MLAs. How will a state function when you postpone the budget asks Supreme Court. The assembly was called and adjourned. The budget session of March 16 was postponed, the SC says. Maninder Singh, a counsel appearing for 22 rebel MLAs said that distinction between resignation and disqualification has to be kept in mind and supported the argument that the Madhya Pradesh government has lost its majority in the Assembly and must go to floor test immediately. There is no principle of law which compels anyone to meet anyone. We have not been abducted and we arre producing evidence to the court, senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the 16 rebel MLAs tells court. Mukul Rohatgi cited previous instances of midnight hearings by the Supreme Court, when the Congress pressed for a floor test. How is this petition that seeks access to MLAs even maintainable, Rohatgi also asks. Rohatgi offers to produce the rebel MLAs in the judges chambers, but the court says no. He says that let the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court meet the rebels and record their statement. The rebels are currently housed in Karnataka. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is appering for the BJP offered to produce 16 rebel MLAs in the judges' chamber. He also suggested that the Registrar-General of the Karnataka High Court to go meet the rebel MLAs tomorrow and videograph the preceedings. Responding to the arguments in the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud said, "Congress argument is the MLAs have been whisked away. But we also are bound by Constitution to ensure that they are free to make their decisions." A governor’s satisfaction should be enough for this court says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Hate speeches are being played in the open court. Let us play out the press conferences of the 16 MLAs, Mehta also says. Congress in Supreme Court stated that the Governor's direction to hold floor test was "unconstitutional and has no business to send messages at night asking the Chief Minister or the Speaker to hold floor test". Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar slammed BJP and questioned who are they (BJP leaders and workers) to give protection to rebel Congress MLAs. He further said that he has spoken to the DGP, and if the BJP leaders and workers are not vacated from the Ramada Hotel, he would go and vacate them. Speaker has to accept the resignation first. Speaker has to satisfy himself after the enquiry says Supreme Court while breaking for lunch. Congress is the same party which killed democracy by involving emergency, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for BJP tells Supreme Court. Congress to Supreme Court: BJP leaders reached Speaker's residence on Holi and handed over 19 rebel MLAs resignation. Let the MLA go and face the election once again. The SC says that’s what they are doing. They are giving up on their membership. That is a very limited interpretation says Dave appearing for Kamal Nath. Justice Chandrachud orally says that a balance should be struck between the constitutional responsibility of the MP cabinet to the people ass well as the legislative assembly. Justice Chandrachud says that Constitutional morality is not devised by the judges, but is found in the speeches of Dr. B R Ambedkar. Advocate Dushyant Dave submitted to Supreme Court bench that Congress was functioning a stable government for 18 months. He further went on to say that the BJP has used its force and might to destroy the democratic principles. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he would go to meet the rebel Congress MLAs who are lodged in Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru if the need arises How can the Governor override the authority of the Speaker and say how trust vote proceedings should take place. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter and slammed the BJP over the detention of Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders in Bengaluru and compared police action to Hitler's rule. If they want to battle it outside the court, then let them do it. Let them not battle it out on the platform of the court, Dave appearing for Kamal Nath tells SC. The BJP has used force and might. You use this power to destroy the Opposition. The PM says Congress Mukt Bharat. But the court has to decide if this is the kind of democracy envisaged. What is happening to this Constitutional office of the Governor. He is not listening to the CM. If CM says MLAs have been kidnapped, it up to Governor to ensure that they are brought back. It has to be seen if the resignation was coerced or not, Dave for Kamal Nath tells the court. Refer this matter to a Constitution Bench and decide that such acts never take place again, Dave arguing for Kamal Nath says.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018. The floor test comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor. Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test. Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members. "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly." Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority. On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority. Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs. The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly. Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly. BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana. BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly. Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal; The Madhya Pradesh Governor yesterday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. pic.twitter.com/szDVxA442w — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/Wm7wtZjjx4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/X2S2whbmzT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. https://t.co/0Q9qCmjOtS pic.twitter.com/9HOhGp9Gw5 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test. The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday. Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins. Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."