    18 Mar, 2020         17:58:31 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor Test UPDATES: Hearing adjourned, case resumes at 10.30 am tomorrow

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 18: In the backdrop of Kamal Nath saying that there is no need for him to take a floor test, the Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions filed by the BJP.

    Governor of Madhya Pradesh Lalji Tandon has so far issued two directives asking Kamal Nath to take a floor test. With Nath remaining adamant it is now up to the Supreme Court to take a final call on the matter.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    Newest First Oldest First
    5:58 PM, 18 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh: Police detains Congress workers who were protesting outside BJP office in Bhopal, against detention of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru. Singh was detained after he sat on a dharna when he was not allowed to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs.
    5:26 PM, 18 Mar
    The Karnataka High Court has rejected a plea filed by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who sought a directive that he be allowed to meet with the rebel MLAs.
    4:55 PM, 18 Mar
    The hearing in the Supreme Court has been adjourned for tomorrow, 10.30 am. The court has also said that the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court shall not meet with the rebels.
    4:38 PM, 18 Mar
    Supreme Court on Wednesday declined the rebel MLAs to appear before the court. It also did not allow Karnataka High Court Registrar General to meet rebel Congress MLAs.
    4:06 PM, 18 Mar
    Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has said he is planning to move the Karnataka High Court for the "release" of Madhya Pradesh rebel Congress MLAs
    4:01 PM, 18 Mar
    Why can’t you accept the resignation, the Supreme Court asks. Cannot he be disqualified automatically then, the court asks on the rebel MLAs.
    4:01 PM, 18 Mar
    How will a state function when you postpone the budget asks Supreme Court. The assembly was called and adjourned. The budget session of March 16 was postponed, the SC says.
    3:54 PM, 18 Mar
    Maninder Singh, a counsel appearing for 22 rebel MLAs said that distinction between resignation and disqualification has to be kept in mind and supported the argument that the Madhya Pradesh government has lost its majority in the Assembly and must go to floor test immediately.
    3:07 PM, 18 Mar
    There is no principle of law which compels anyone to meet anyone. We have not been abducted and we arre producing evidence to the court, senior advocate Maninder Singh appearing for the 16 rebel MLAs tells court.
    3:07 PM, 18 Mar
    Mukul Rohatgi cited previous instances of midnight hearings by the Supreme Court, when the Congress pressed for a floor test. How is this petition that seeks access to MLAs even maintainable, Rohatgi also asks.
    3:07 PM, 18 Mar
    Rohatgi offers to produce the rebel MLAs in the judges chambers, but the court says no. He says that let the Registrar General of the Karnataka High Court meet the rebels and record their statement. The rebels are currently housed in Karnataka.
    3:05 PM, 18 Mar
    Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who is appering for the BJP offered to produce 16 rebel MLAs in the judges' chamber. He also suggested that the Registrar-General of the Karnataka High Court to go meet the rebel MLAs tomorrow and videograph the preceedings.
    2:46 PM, 18 Mar
    Responding to the arguments in the Supreme Court, Justice Chandrachud said, "Congress argument is the MLAs have been whisked away. But we also are bound by Constitution to ensure that they are free to make their decisions."
    2:46 PM, 18 Mar
    A governor’s satisfaction should be enough for this court says Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Hate speeches are being played in the open court. Let us play out the press conferences of the 16 MLAs, Mehta also says.
    2:27 PM, 18 Mar
    Congress in Supreme Court stated that the Governor's direction to hold floor test was "unconstitutional and has no business to send messages at night asking the Chief Minister or the Speaker to hold floor test".
    2:14 PM, 18 Mar
    Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar slammed BJP and questioned who are they (BJP leaders and workers) to give protection to rebel Congress MLAs. He further said that he has spoken to the DGP, and if the BJP leaders and workers are not vacated from the Ramada Hotel, he would go and vacate them.
    1:34 PM, 18 Mar
    Speaker has to accept the resignation first. Speaker has to satisfy himself after the enquiry says Supreme Court while breaking for lunch.
    1:34 PM, 18 Mar
    Congress is the same party which killed democracy by involving emergency, Mukul Rohatgi appearing for BJP tells Supreme Court.
    1:03 PM, 18 Mar
    Congress to Supreme Court: BJP leaders reached Speaker's residence on Holi and handed over 19 rebel MLAs resignation.
    12:58 PM, 18 Mar
    Let the MLA go and face the election once again. The SC says that’s what they are doing. They are giving up on their membership. That is a very limited interpretation says Dave appearing for Kamal Nath.
    12:28 PM, 18 Mar
    Justice Chandrachud orally says that a balance should be struck between the constitutional responsibility of the MP cabinet to the people ass well as the legislative assembly.
    12:28 PM, 18 Mar
    Justice Chandrachud says that Constitutional morality is not devised by the judges, but is found in the speeches of Dr. B R Ambedkar.
    12:13 PM, 18 Mar
    Advocate Dushyant Dave submitted to Supreme Court bench that Congress was functioning a stable government for 18 months. He further went on to say that the BJP has used its force and might to destroy the democratic principles.
    12:11 PM, 18 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Wednesday said that he would go to meet the rebel Congress MLAs who are lodged in Ramada Hotel in Bengaluru if the need arises
    12:04 PM, 18 Mar
    How can the Governor override the authority of the Speaker and say how trust vote proceedings should take place.
    11:59 AM, 18 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath took to Twitter and slammed the BJP over the detention of Digvijaya Singh and other Congress leaders in Bengaluru and compared police action to Hitler's rule.
    11:59 AM, 18 Mar
    If they want to battle it outside the court, then let them do it. Let them not battle it out on the platform of the court, Dave appearing for Kamal Nath tells SC.
    11:58 AM, 18 Mar
    The BJP has used force and might. You use this power to destroy the Opposition. The PM says Congress Mukt Bharat. But the court has to decide if this is the kind of democracy envisaged.
    11:54 AM, 18 Mar
    What is happening to this Constitutional office of the Governor. He is not listening to the CM. If CM says MLAs have been kidnapped, it up to Governor to ensure that they are brought back. It has to be seen if the resignation was coerced or not, Dave for Kamal Nath tells the court.
    11:54 AM, 18 Mar
    Refer this matter to a Constitution Bench and decide that such acts never take place again, Dave arguing for Kamal Nath says.
