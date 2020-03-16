  • search
Madhya Pradesh Floor Test
    16 Mar, 2020         11:44:28 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test updates: Assembly adjourned till March 26

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 16: The floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly to decide the fate of Kamal Nath-led Congress government was not held on Monday i.e March 16 as the assembly session has been adjoured till Mar 26.

    Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon finished his customary address to the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the Budget session within a minute and left the House.

    Before leaving the House, the governor urged the legislators to follow the Constitutional traditions, maintain dignity of democracy and act peacefully in the current situation prevailing in the state.

    As many as 22 Congress MLAs, including six ministers, tendered their resignation from the legislative Assembly on 10 March. The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Scindia later went on to join the BJP.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    The total strength of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly is 230. However, two seats are currently vacant. So, the working strength of the House is 228, making 115 the majority mark.

    Stay tuned for all the updates:

    Newest First Oldest First
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    MP assembly adjourned till March 26
    11:44 AM, 16 Mar
    House proceedings stalled for 10 minutes
    11:32 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."
    11:31 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.
    11:30 AM, 16 Mar
    Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare.
    11:10 AM, 16 Mar
    Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal.
    10:55 AM, 16 Mar
    Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal
    10:54 AM, 16 Mar
    Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari
    10:52 AM, 16 Mar
    BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly.
    9:21 AM, 16 Mar
    BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana.
    9:06 AM, 16 Mar
    Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly.
    8:51 AM, 16 Mar
    After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.
    8:27 AM, 16 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed.
    7:54 AM, 16 Mar
    The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly.
    7:53 AM, 16 Mar
    After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted.
    7:53 AM, 16 Mar
    The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112.
    7:52 AM, 16 Mar
    To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP.
    7:49 AM, 16 Mar
    The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday.
    7:48 AM, 16 Mar
    Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs.
    7:47 AM, 16 Mar
    On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority.
    7:47 AM, 16 Mar
    Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority.
    7:46 AM, 16 Mar
    "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly."
    6:26 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members.
    6:26 AM, 16 Mar
    Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test.
