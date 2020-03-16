Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE: BJP, Congress issue whips to its MLAs

India

Bhopal, Mar 19: By a show of hands, the floor test in Madhya Pradesh will be held today. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath to test the numbers on the floor of the House.

The court was hearing petitions filed by BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others. The floor test is being held in the wake of 22 MLAs quitting the Congress last week.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

BJP, Congress issue whip to all its members to be present in the House. The Supreme Court had said that if the rebels want to go to the House, they may, but shall be provided security. We will study the judgment of the Supreme Court, Kamal Nath had said hours after the verdict. The three line whip by the Congress was issued by chief whip and minister for parliamentary affairs, Govind Singh. The BJP’s whip was issued by Narottam Mishra. The BJP has asked all its MLAs to vote against the 15 month old Kamal Nath government. 16 MLA who may want to attend the floor test to be provides security The floor test will be video graphed and it should conclude by 5 pm and will be by show of hands. MP floor test tomorrow orders Supreme Court SC to deliver verdict on MP floor test at 5.50 pm today The Bench has not stated clearly whether the time line is about the floor test or a time only for giving the judgment. The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict. It says it would decide on what it wants to order following a ten minute break. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing on behalf to the Madhya Pradesh Governor urges SC to pass order today itself. Any delay will be against the interest of democracy, he says. If the resignations or 16 rebel MLAs is not accepted by the speaker, they are then subjected to the whip. If they do not comply with the whip then they are disqualified and their votes do not count says Justice Chandrachud. During the hearing, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said that nobody in a chartered flight in a high-security zone goes to Bangalore. He further said that if the rebel MLAs are not in captivity, what prevents them from having a non-confidence motion. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concludes the argument. Supreme Court breaks for lunch. Hearing to resume at 2 pm Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court that the Governor had no authority to call for a floor test. Singhvi further went on to say that how could the Governor decide the government had lost its majority? pointing to a letter dated to March 14. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's take on rebel Congress MLAs: If these MLAs were loyal to (Jyotiraditya) Scindia, they would have joined the BJP as soon as he joined. They (rebel MLAs) have only sent resignation for their Assembly membership, but did not quit the Congress. Singhvi counters and says the Governor gets the power because the Assembly is prorogued. What happens when a government loses majority when the House is not in session? It will be open to Governor to call the Assembly or a minority government will continue until the next session says SC. Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singh, who appeared for the Speaker said that the affidavits filed by the rebel MLAs were identical which is allegedly said to be written by a single person and signed by others. SC asks Singhvi if his submission is whether a floor test can take place in a running assembly only when a no confidence motion is moved. To this Singhvi says yes and adds that the only other way is when a money bill fails, as a matter of convention. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Speaker sought two weeks' time in Supreme Court: Why do they want more time? For engaging in horse-trading? Now they know that they do not have the numbers. It's an excuse to get some more transfers done. When Singhvi cited vakalatnamas and affidavits by the rebel MLAs to point out the deficiencies and discrepancies, the court said that he may be right that some of them may have been made without application of mind. We have all practised. This cannot necessarily be about coercion the court also observed. Can’t an MP or MLA have an ideology or freedom of thought? They are all governed by a whip asks SC. The rebels are all acting in concert. I dont think we have to make any judicial comment on that. I believe it is the political norm now says Justice D Y Chandrachud. In the ongoing hearing at the Supreme Court, the Speaker's lawyer quoted Karnataka case of July last year and said that the Madhya Pradesh case was an identical situation. The apex court judgement has upheld Speaker's power to decide. The Constitutional principle that emerges is there is no restraint on the no trust vote because an issue of resignation or disqualification is pending before the Speaker. There we will have to flip around and see whether the Governor acted beyond his powers says SC. What does the Governor do when Speaker does not accept his advise. One option is that the Governor can give a report to the centre says SC. Whether there should be a no confidence motion or not is a political issue. We have to see whether the Supreme Court should intercede or allow the Governor to follow constitutional norms. Governor has two options, either call a floor test or report it to the President of India says Supreme Court. Our order in the Karnataka case said the court will not interfere with the Speaker’s powers to decide within a particular time limit. But significantly, in this case, the trust vote was to take place a day later. The courts did not defer the trust vote on this ground the SC said.

Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state in 2018. The floor test comes after a BJP delegation met the Governor on Saturday and requested him to conduct a floor test in the Assembly. BJP leaders Gopal Bhargava, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Narottam Mishra, and Bhupendra Singh were part of the delegation that met the Governor. Governor also wrote that the test must be conducted in any condition and shouldn’t be postponed, delayed or suspended. Earlier during the day, BJP leaders had alleged the Congress was attempting to stall the test. Governor Lalji Tandon, in a letter to Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call upon him to prove his government’s majority, stated that his “prima facie belief” was that the government had lost the trust of the Assembly and was in minority. Tandon also pointed to the BJP’s claim that the State government was putting “unwanted pressure” on those who’d resigned and other members. "This is a very serious issue and therefore as per the constitutional provisions and for protecting the democratic values, it is necessary that on March 16, soon after my address, you seek the trust vote in the Assembly." Referring to resignations of 22 Congress MLAs, the Governor said: "Based on the above facts, prima facie, I believe that your government has lost the confidence of the House and it is in minority. On Saturday night, Governor Lalji Tandon wrote to Kamal Nath asking him to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after the governor address on Monday, saying his government was in minority. Both the parties have issued whips to their MLAs. The week-long political drama saw both the Congress and the BJP herding their MLAs to resorts outside the state due to fears of poaching. While the Congress MLAs returned on Sunday from Jaipur, the BJP too was bringing back its legislators from Haryana to attend the first day of the session on Monday. To add to the ruling Congress' woes, it is yet uncertain whether it will continue getting the support of four Independents, two BSP MLAs and one MLA from the SP. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The Governor of Madhya Pradesh has told chief minister, Kamal Nath that the trust vote in the assembly should be done by raising of hands. The BJP had said that electronic voting system is not available in the assembly. Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: They (rebel Congress MLAs who are kept in Bengaluru) are being hypnotized & terrorized and are not allowed by (some people) to come to the state, their families are being harassed. After the Speaker accepted the resignation of six Congress MLAs on Saturday, the party now has 108 legislators. These include 16 rebel legislators who have also put in their papers but their resignations are yet to be accepted. The BJP has 107 seats in the House which now has an effective strength of 222, with the majority mark being 112. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the Kamal Nath-led state government has lost its majority and is running away from the floor test in the state assembly. BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in the early hours of Monday in a chartered plane after spending five days at a resort in Haryana. BJP MLAs are on their way to the Legislative Assembly. Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs, says Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal; The Madhya Pradesh Governor yesterday wrote to Chief Minister Kamal Nath stating that voting during the trust vote in the Assembly should be done by the 'raising of hands' method. pic.twitter.com/szDVxA442w — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Visuals from Madhya Pradesh Assembly in Bhopal Congress MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs arrive at the Madhya Pradesh State Assembly Madhya Pradesh: Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/Wm7wtZjjx4 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP MLAs at the state Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. pic.twitter.com/X2S2whbmzT — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 CM Kamal Nath with his party MLAs at the State Assembly in Bhopal. #MadhyaPradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. https://t.co/0Q9qCmjOtS pic.twitter.com/9HOhGp9Gw5 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020 Chief Minister Kamal Nath and other MLAs assemble at the State Assembly in Bhopal. Many legislators could be seen wearing protecting masks in view of the novel coronavirus scare. MLAs arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly for the budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test. The motion of confidence has found no place in the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat for Monday, March 16. This means that the trust vote as directed by the Governor is unlikely to take place in Madhya Pradesh today. On Saturday chief minister of MP, Kamal Nath was directed by Governor Lalji Tandon to seek a floor test on Monday. Governor Lalji Tandon who arrived in the Legislative Assembly addressed the House. It is customary for the Governor to address the Assembly when the Budget session begins. Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected."