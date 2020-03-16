  • search
    20 Mar, 2020         07:47:14 IST

    Madhya Pradesh Floor Test LIVE: BJP, Congress issue whips to its MLAs

    By oneindia staff
    |

    Bhopal, Mar 19: By a show of hands, the floor test in Madhya Pradesh will be held today. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Kamal Nath to test the numbers on the floor of the House.

    Madhya Pradesh Floor test LIVE: Will Kamal Nath be able to save govt after Scindias departure?

    The court was hearing petitions filed by BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others. The floor test is being held in the wake of 22 MLAs quitting the Congress last week.

    Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

    7:47 AM, 20 Mar
    BJP, Congress issue whip to all its members to be present in the House.
    7:46 AM, 20 Mar
    The Supreme Court had said that if the rebels want to go to the House, they may, but shall be provided security.
    7:44 AM, 20 Mar
    We will study the judgment of the Supreme Court, Kamal Nath had said hours after the verdict.
    7:44 AM, 20 Mar
    The three line whip by the Congress was issued by chief whip and minister for parliamentary affairs, Govind Singh.
    7:44 AM, 20 Mar
    The BJP’s whip was issued by Narottam Mishra. The BJP has asked all its MLAs to vote against the 15 month old Kamal Nath government.
    6:16 PM, 19 Mar
    16 MLA who may want to attend the floor test to be provides security
    6:15 PM, 19 Mar
    The floor test will be video graphed and it should conclude by 5 pm and will be by show of hands.
    6:14 PM, 19 Mar
    MP floor test tomorrow orders Supreme Court
    5:42 PM, 19 Mar
    SC to deliver verdict on MP floor test at 5.50 pm today
    5:19 PM, 19 Mar
    The Bench has not stated clearly whether the time line is about the floor test or a time only for giving the judgment.
    5:10 PM, 19 Mar
    The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict. It says it would decide on what it wants to order following a ten minute break.
    5:01 PM, 19 Mar
    Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arguing on behalf to the Madhya Pradesh Governor urges SC to pass order today itself. Any delay will be against the interest of democracy, he says.
    4:19 PM, 19 Mar
    If the resignations or 16 rebel MLAs is not accepted by the speaker, they are then subjected to the whip. If they do not comply with the whip then they are disqualified and their votes do not count says Justice Chandrachud.
    3:08 PM, 19 Mar
    During the hearing, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said that nobody in a chartered flight in a high-security zone goes to Bangalore. He further said that if the rebel MLAs are not in captivity, what prevents them from having a non-confidence motion.
    1:10 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi concludes the argument. Supreme Court breaks for lunch. Hearing to resume at 2 pm
    12:40 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the Supreme Court that the Governor had no authority to call for a floor test. Singhvi further went on to say that how could the Governor decide the government had lost its majority? pointing to a letter dated to March 14.
    12:34 PM, 19 Mar
    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's take on rebel Congress MLAs: If these MLAs were loyal to (Jyotiraditya) Scindia, they would have joined the BJP as soon as he joined. They (rebel MLAs) have only sent resignation for their Assembly membership, but did not quit the Congress.
    12:26 PM, 19 Mar
    Singhvi counters and says the Governor gets the power because the Assembly is prorogued.
    12:26 PM, 19 Mar
    What happens when a government loses majority when the House is not in session? It will be open to Governor to call the Assembly or a minority government will continue until the next session says SC.
    12:24 PM, 19 Mar
    Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singh, who appeared for the Speaker said that the affidavits filed by the rebel MLAs were identical which is allegedly said to be written by a single person and signed by others.
    12:07 PM, 19 Mar
    SC asks Singhvi if his submission is whether a floor test can take place in a running assembly only when a no confidence motion is moved. To this Singhvi says yes and adds that the only other way is when a money bill fails, as a matter of convention.
    12:04 PM, 19 Mar
    BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Speaker sought two weeks' time in Supreme Court: Why do they want more time? For engaging in horse-trading? Now they know that they do not have the numbers. It's an excuse to get some more transfers done.
    12:00 PM, 19 Mar
    When Singhvi cited vakalatnamas and affidavits by the rebel MLAs to point out the deficiencies and discrepancies, the court said that he may be right that some of them may have been made without application of mind. We have all practised. This cannot necessarily be about coercion the court also observed.
    12:00 PM, 19 Mar
    Can’t an MP or MLA have an ideology or freedom of thought? They are all governed by a whip asks SC.
    11:55 AM, 19 Mar
    The rebels are all acting in concert. I dont think we have to make any judicial comment on that. I believe it is the political norm now says Justice D Y Chandrachud.
    11:51 AM, 19 Mar
    In the ongoing hearing at the Supreme Court, the Speaker's lawyer quoted Karnataka case of July last year and said that the Madhya Pradesh case was an identical situation. The apex court judgement has upheld Speaker's power to decide.
    11:49 AM, 19 Mar
    The Constitutional principle that emerges is there is no restraint on the no trust vote because an issue of resignation or disqualification is pending before the Speaker. There we will have to flip around and see whether the Governor acted beyond his powers says SC.
    11:49 AM, 19 Mar
    What does the Governor do when Speaker does not accept his advise. One option is that the Governor can give a report to the centre says SC.
    11:42 AM, 19 Mar
    Whether there should be a no confidence motion or not is a political issue. We have to see whether the Supreme Court should intercede or allow the Governor to follow constitutional norms. Governor has two options, either call a floor test or report it to the President of India says Supreme Court.
    11:40 AM, 19 Mar
    Our order in the Karnataka case said the court will not interfere with the Speaker’s powers to decide within a particular time limit. But significantly, in this case, the trust vote was to take place a day later. The courts did not defer the trust vote on this ground the SC said.
